Number of new COVID-19 cases in Arizona drops to below 1,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting a daily number of new COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for the first time in months along with no new deaths.

State health officials on Monday said there are 783 new confirmed cases of the virus.

With that latest figure, the state’s pandemic total number of cases is now at 827,237. The death toll remains 16,328.

The number of vaccine doses administered around Arizona was up to 2.1 million with more than 1.3 million people having received at least one shot.

The numbers of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized and in ICUs also dipped.