Man found fatally shot in Phoenix; Police arrest girlfriend

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a woman who is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend. Police say responded to the shooting about 10 p.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the woman remained at the scene of the shooting and investigators developed probable cause to arrest her for manslaughter. The names of the man and woman weren’t immediately released Sunday and police say they didn’t have any details about what led to the shooting.