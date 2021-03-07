Indians’ Ramirez, Reyes isolated after COVID-19 violations

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes have been isolated from their teammates at spring training after breaking COVID-19 protocols. Manager Terry Francona says the two players have been sent to their temporary homes in Arizona as the Indians await word from the league as to when they can rejoin the team. Francona said Reyes initially went to get a haircut following the team’s exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. He and Ramirez then went out to dinner and were indoors, which violated COVID-19 guidelines established by Major League Baseball and the players’ union. Reyes had a similar misstep last year when spring training resumed after the coronavirus-caused shutdown.