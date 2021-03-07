Arizona reports 1,335 more COVID-19 cases and 5 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 1,335 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

With the latest figures released by the Department of Health Services, the state’s pandemic totals rose to 826,454 cases with 16,328 known deaths.

The number of vaccine doses administered around Arizona was up to 2.1 million with more than 1.3 million people having received at least one shot. That’s more than 19% of the state’s population. In Saturday’s update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Arizona ranked eighth in the nation for COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last seven days and 22nd in cases.