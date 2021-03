SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Left-hander Jose Alvarez has signed a $1.15 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The 31-year-old reliever will look to build off momentum he had with the Phillies last year, when he posted a 1.42 ERA over eight outings. He was hit by a line drive in the groin area Aug. 20 against Toronto and didn’t pitch for the rest of the season.