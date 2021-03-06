No. 9 UCLA women into Pac-12 final, 58-49 vs No. 11 Arizona

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored 24 points and No. 9 UCLA beat No. 11 Arizona 58-49 to reach the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament. The third-seeded Bruins will play No. 4 Stanford, the top seed, for the conference title on Sunday. The Bruins overcame an off-shooting night in the semifinals and staved off a late rally by Arizona, which carved into a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to get within two with a little more than a minute left. UCLA closed it out with a 9-2 run over the final 1:04. Pac-12 player of the year Aari McDonald led second-seeded Arizona with 24 points.