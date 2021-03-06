Jantunen, Plummer each score 15, Utah cruises by Arizona St

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mikael Jantunen and Alfonso Plummer each scored 15 points, Timmy Allen had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Utah cruised past Arizona State 98-59. Utah held Arizona State to just one field goal in the opening six minutes of the second half as they built a 28-point lead. The Utes went on a 19-4 run over that stretch with seven points from Branden Carlson and six by Allen. Ian Martinez added 12 points and Carlson had 11 points and eight rebounds for Utah. Alonzo Verge Jr. and Holland Woods each scored 13 points for Arizona State.