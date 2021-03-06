Fire kills 165,000 egg-laying hens at farm west of Phoenix

ARLINGTON, Ariz. (AP) — About 165,000 egg-laying hens were killed when two large barns caught fire Saturday at a farm nearly an hour west of Phoenix. Azfamily.com reports that the fire took place in the barns at Hickman’s Family Farm.

The Buckeye Valley Fire District says at least 60 firefighters were on the scene of the huge blaze. One person has been taken to the hospital in stable condition. Hickman’s Community Outreach Manager Sharma Hickman says the fire came as the farm was working to meet the demand for Easter eggs.