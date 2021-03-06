Barriere, Pierce lead E. Washington past N. Arizona 45-13

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns, Tamarick Pierce ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Eastern Washington rolled to a 45-13 win over Northern Arizona. Barriere, who was 29 of 49, had touchdown passes of 3 yards to Blake Gobel, 54 yards to Anthony Stell Jr., and 32 yards to Freddie Roberson all in the second quarter. The Eagles led 24-3 at halftime. Pierce had an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 4-yarder in the fourth. Andrew Boston had eighth catches for 120. Northern Arizona had 344 yards