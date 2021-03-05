No flinch for Rangers’ Calhoun year after fastball broke jaw

Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun feels comfortable in the batter’s box against left-handed pitchers again. There are no flashbacks to last March, when he had a fastball hit him in the face and break his jaw. That was a year ago next Monday. Calhoun has already faced lefties in each of his three spring training games. He says he was jumpy in his limited at-bats against lefties last season. But he says he feels completely normal again without those thoughts in his head.