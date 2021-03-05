No. 11 Arizona women beat Washington State 60-44

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trinity Baptiste had 13 of her 17 points in the first half, and No. 11 Arizona beat Washington State 60-44 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament. Arizona will face t ninth-ranked UCLA in the semifinals on Friday. The second-seeded Wildcats (16-4) pulled away with an 11-0 run in the third quarter capped at 42-24 on Aari McDonald’s layup with 1:42 left. Washington State got the deficit no closer than 14 the rest of the way. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 12 points and Krystal Leger-Walker scored 10 for the Cougars.