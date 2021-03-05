Injured Booker won’t play in All-Star Game, Conley replaces

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker won’t play in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend because of a mild sprain in his left knee, opening up space for Utah’s Mike Conley to make his first All-Star appearance. The team announced Booker’s injury on Friday. Conley will be making his first appearance in the NBA showcase in his 13th season. Booker was hurt in the first quarter of the Suns’ win over Golden State on Thursday. He appeared to bump knees with Golden State’s Kent Bazemore and fell to the floor with a grimace on his face. Conley is averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 assists.