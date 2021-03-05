Forecasters: Above-normal wildfire threat on tap for Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says drought conditions spanning all of Arizona are contributing to projections for above-normal wildfire threats this spring and summer. The weather service’s latest wildfire outlook for the state said February had below-average precipitation and that drier and warmer conditions are expected in March and into the spring. According to the outlook, “the entire state of Arizona is then forecast to have above-normal significant wildland fire potential by June.” Drought conditions are now present across all of Arizona, compared with 30% of the state at this time last year.