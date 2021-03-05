Arizona’s Akinjo forged toughness through early difficulties

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo has made a name for himself as one of college basketball’s toughest guards, first at Georgetown, now at Arizona. Akinjo had 19 points in his first game with Arizona and eclipsed 20 points seven times, including a 26-point outing against Washington on Feb. 27. He led the Wildcats at 15.6 points and 5.4 assists per game this season. His 53 3-pointers and 37 steals were team highs. Early adversity in his life in Oakland, California, forced him to develop some of that toughness. So did playing basketball.