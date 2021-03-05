Arizona releases NCAA’s Notice of Allegations

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has released the Notice of Allegations it received from the NCAA last fall, which includes five Level I violations. The school released the notice after a judge this week ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by ESPN. The violations include a lack of institutional control by the men’s basketball and swimming programs, and unethical behavior by assistant basketball coach Emanuel Richardson for accepting $20,000 in bribes. Richardson was among 10 people arrested in an FBI investigation into college basketball and served three months in prison.