Skip to Content

Arizona releases NCAA’s Notice of Allegations

8:22 pm AP - Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has released the Notice of Allegations it received from the NCAA last fall, which includes five Level I violations. The school released the notice after a judge this week ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by ESPN. The violations include a lack of institutional control by the men’s basketball and swimming programs, and unethical behavior by assistant basketball coach Emanuel Richardson for accepting $20,000 in bribes. Richardson was among 10 people arrested in an FBI investigation into college basketball and served three months in prison.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content