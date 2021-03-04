Suns cruise past short-handed Warriors 120-98

PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored 17 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Phoenix Suns easily handled the short-handed Golden State Warriors 120-98. The Suns enter the All-Star break as one of the league’s hottest teams. They’ve won 16 of 19 dating to Jan. 28 and improved to 24-11 this season. The Warriors were missing a big chunk of their usual production. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kelly Oubre Jr. were all out of the lineup. Golden State’s Jordan Poole led all scorers with 26 points.