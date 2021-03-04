Reds OF Akiyama returns to camp after wife seriously injured

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama returned to spring training after a week away to be with his wife, who was seriously injured when a tree fell on her in a park in Ohio. Akaya Akiyama was injured by the tree last week while she was walking in Sharon Woods in Cincinnati. Her husband said Thursday that her condition is improving. The Japanese player was signed to a three-year, $21 million contract before the 2020 season. Manager David Bell said Akiyama won’t play in a spring training game until Sunday.