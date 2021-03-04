Police: No signs race fueled punch that killed Phoenix man

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say there is no evidence that race motivated an attack on an elderly man who died last month after being punched in the face. Authorities arrested 41-year-old Marcus Taliafero Williams on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder. According to charging documents, officers responded to reports of an assault on Feb. 16 at a parking lot outside a fast food restaurant on the city’s west side. Witnesses say a man punched 74-year-old Juanito Falcon, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement. He died at a hospital two days later. Williams was ordered released Thursday on $500,000 bond.