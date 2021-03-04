Kingman mayor facing a recall election; Petitions certified

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Mohave County Recorder’s Office has certified the signatures on recall petitions against Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, who has come under criticism for the city’s mask mandate. County officials said Thursday that the petitions contained 1,512 valid signatures and that exceeded the 1,384 minimum number required. The Kingman City Council has until March 26 to schedule a recall election. A recall effort began last September for Miles and four city council members who voted to continue the mayor’s mask mandate for Kingman residents to help stop the spread of COVID-19.