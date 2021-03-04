Anthony Swarzak agrees to minor league deal with D-backs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Reliever Anthony Swarzak agreed to a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will be at major league spring training camp as a non-roster invite The team announced it added the 35-year-old right-hander on Thursday. He last pitched in the big leagues for the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and had a 4.31 ERA in 44 appearances. Swarzak has played for eight teams over 10 seasons. He has 375 career appearances and a 4.32 ERA. Swarzak should have a chance to earn a role in the Diamondbacks’ bullpen with several roles up for grabs.