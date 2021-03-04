Arizona Supreme Court to hear challenge to new education tax

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an expedited challenge to a new voter-approved tax on high-earning Arizonans designed to boost school funding. The unusual action by the high court comes a month after a trial court judge refused to temporarily block Proposition 208 from taking effect. He rejected several challenges brought by opponents, including the Republican leaders of the Legislature. The high court was urged to immediately take the case and sidestep the normal course where the lower court judge would hold a trial. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey joined that request.