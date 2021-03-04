Arizona Senate approves anti-abortion bill

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has approved a measure banning abortions because of Down syndrome or other genetic abnormalities. Republicans approved the measure in a 16-14 party-line vote on Thursday. The measure would also allow the father or maternal grandparents to sue on behalf of a fetus and would prohibit pharmacies from providing abortion-inducing drugs through the mail. Fetal remains would have to be buried or cremated. Conservatives are hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court will accept tougher restrictions on abortion after the court moved to the right during Donald Trump’s presidency. Abortion-rights advocates say the bill is an unconstitutional intrusion on a woman’s right to have an abortion before a fetus is viable.