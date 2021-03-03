Jenkins, Rogers lead USC women past ASU in Pac 12 1st round

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordyn Jenkins scored a career-high 16 points, Endyia Rogers added 15 points and dished off a career-high 11 assists and eighth-seeded USC defeated ninth-seeded Arizona State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. The Trojans earned a meeting with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Stanford in a quarterfinal game on Thursday. Jordan Sanders scored 14 points for USC, with the three top scorers combining to make 20 of 25 shots to help the Trojans shoot 65% (30 of 46). They were 7 of 14 from 3-point range. Taya Hanson scored 15 points on 5-of-14 3-point shooting for the Sun Devils, who shot just 35% (22 of 63).