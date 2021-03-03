Coyotes ride 3-goal 2nd period to 3-2 win over LA Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz scored power-play goals in the second period of the Arizona Coyotes’ 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Johan Larsson scored 13 seconds after Schmaltz’s goal for the Coyotes, who snapped a two-game skid. Antti Raanta made 40 saves during the only road game in a 27-day span for the Coyotes, who just went 3-4-2 on a nine-game homestand. Drew Doughty scored a power-play goal and Jonathan Quick stopped 20 shots for the Kings, who couldn’t recover from a terrible 3 1/2-minute stretch of the second period.