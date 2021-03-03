100+ Sonoran desert tortoises are up for adoption in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Wanted: Forever homes for more than 100 Sonoran desert tortoises that can grow to 14 inches and live as long as 100 years. Due primarily to illegal breeding, Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said they have several tortoises of various ages and sizes available for adoption. The desert tortoise adoption program coordinator says only one tortoise can be adopted per person and per household. But an additional tortoise of the same sex can be adopted if it’s placed in a completely separate enclosure as the reptiles can be territorial. Arizonans interested in adopting should review the Tortoise Adoption Program page on the Game and Fish Department’s website.