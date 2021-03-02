Phoenix man allegedly fires up to 10 gunshots at girlfriend

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a Phoenix man has been arrested and accused of firing up to 10 gunshots in the direction of his girlfriend after she reportedly refused to go buy him cigarettes. Police say 47-year-old Raymond White is facing charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities say White was arguing with his live-in girlfriend of four years at the couple’s home late Monday night. The unidentified woman says White took a handgun out of his hip holster and pointed it at her. She ran into the bedroom and hid behind the bed and said White fired eight to 10 shots in her direction. The woman called 911 and White surrendered to police.