Feds oppose release of Arizona man who wore horns in riot

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are opposing the release of an Arizona man who stormed the Capitol while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns.

Prosecutors say Jacob Chansley is a danger to the community.

They say Chansley held a weapon as he confronted officers and wrote a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday over whether to grant Chansley’s release request.

Prosecutors say a spear attached to a flagpole that was carried by Chansley into the Capitol was a weapon.

His attorney characterized the spear as an ornament. His lawyer said the Chansley’s note to Pence wasn’t intended to be threatening.