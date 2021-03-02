Feds oppose release of Arizona man who wore horns in riot

Feds oppose release of Arizona man who wore horns in riotUpdated
PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are opposing the release of an Arizona man who stormed the Capitol while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns.
Prosecutors say Jacob Chansley is a danger to the community.
They say Chansley held a weapon as he confronted officers and wrote a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence.
A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday over whether to grant Chansley’s release request.
Prosecutors say a spear attached to a flagpole that was carried by Chansley into the Capitol was a weapon.
His attorney characterized the spear as an ornament. His lawyer said the Chansley’s note to Pence wasn’t intended to be threatening.