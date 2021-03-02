D-backs Calhoun has meniscus tear, surgery upcoming

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Diamondbacks starting right fielder Kole Calhoun will have surgery Wednesday on his right knee because of a medial meniscus tear. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said on Tuesday that he wasn’t sure if the injury means Calhoun will miss opening day on April 1. The manager added that Calhoun’s injury happened during offseason training and that the nagging pain led him to have an MRI. The 33-year-old Calhoun was one of the D-backs’ best players in 2020, finishing with a team-high 16 homers. He’s in the second year of a $16 million, two-year deal signed last offseason.