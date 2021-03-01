Report on GOP senator backs some of aide’s complaint

PHOENIX (AP) — A report into allegations made by an assistant to Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers found little corroboration of some of his complaints, but Rogers conceded she had a heated exchange with him the day he was fired and a witness confirmed she cursed at him. The report to the Senate Ethics Committee by Senate attorney Chris Kleminich was released Monday. It does not draw conclusions as to whether Rogers broke Senate rules and deserves discipline. That will be up to the committee headed by Republican Sen. Sine Kerr. Kerr has scheduled a committee hearing for Tuesday.