Arizona reports no new COVID-19 deaths as toll nears 16,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths as the state’s overal death toll approaches 16,000. State health officials released the latest figures Monday morning, which include 1,039 more confirmed virus cases. This brings Arizona’s overall total case number to 817,821 and the number of deaths to 15,979. The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested. According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, the number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 inpatients in the state’s hospitals decreased to 1,241 on Sunday, the fewest since early November. Meanwhile, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients stood at 382.