Tatis gets no-trade, hotel suite, right to buy luxury suite

NEW YORK (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. gets a full no-trade provision through 2028 as part of his $330 million, 14-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The 22-year-old get a $10 million signing bonus, a $1 million salary this year, gets $5 million in 2022, $7 million in 2023 and $11 million in 2024, $20 million each in 2025 and 2025, $25 million apiece in 2027 and 2028, and $36 million in each of the final six seasons. He also gets a hotel suite on all road trips, and the right to purchase a premium luxury suite and four of the best available premium season tickets for all Padres’ home games.