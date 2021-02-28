Sutherland overtakes Weir to win Champions title in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kevin Sutherland chipped in for the only birdie of the final round on No. 16 and had a tap-in for another on the next hole, shooting a 4-under 69 to overtake Mike Weir in the Colorguard Classic. Sutherland trailed by two to start the day and was down four after Weir birdied the par-5 eighth in blustery conditions at Tucson National. Sutherland cut Weir’s lead in half with two birdies in his first three holes to start the back nine and chipped in from short right of the 183-yard, par-3 16th.