Report on ethics probe of GOP senator will be released

PHOENIX (AP) — An investigative report commissioned by the Arizona Senate’s Ethics Committee into allegations of workplace harassment against freshman Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is expected to be released Monday. A former legislative assistant accused Rogers of berating him, making comments about his weight, damaging his personal belongings and questioning if he really had been sick with the coronavirus in early January. The Senate Ethics Committee voted to formally investigate Rogers on Feb. 4. In a written response, Rogers says the allegations are “a complete fabrication.” Rogers faces possible discipline that could include expulsion.