Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is continuing on a downward trend in the number of daily coronavirus cases. Tribal health officials on Saturday evening reported seven new cases of COVID-19, down significantly from around the holidays. The latest numbers bring the total to 29,719 cases since the pandemic began. Three additional deaths also were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 1,168. The Navajo Nation reported 23 new cases and four deaths Friday. A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.