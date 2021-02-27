Weir leads by 2 at Cologuard Classic, Mickelson 9 back

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Weir shot a 5-under 67 to build a two-shot lead after the second round of Cologuard Classic on Saturday, putting Phil Mickelson in a deep hole in his bid to win his three straight PGA Tour Champions events. The Canadian left-hander was at 13 under at Tucson National, with Kevin Sutherland second heading into the final round. Tim Petrovic became the second player in PGA Tour Champions history to have a hole-in-one in consecutive rounds with an ace on No. 14. He was 8 under after a 67. Mickelson is bidding to become the first player to win his first three career starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour. The five-time major champion was nine shots back after a 72.