Police: Arrest made in fatal shooting at west Phoenix mall

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting stemming from an argument between two customers and a mall kiosk employee.

Police said Alexi Acosta was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault. According to police, Acosta was somehow associated with the kiosk employee but information on their relationship wasn’t available, Police previously hadn’t said a fourth person was involved in the Feb. 14 incident at Desert Sky Mall but said it involved an argument over merchandise.

Police have identified the customer killed as 17-year-old Alejandro Martinez. It’s not known whether Acosta has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.