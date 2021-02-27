Olympic gymnast Hernandez enjoys solid return at Winter Cup

Two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez is back on the competition floor. The 20-year-old gymnast, who won gold and silver at the 2016 Games, finished fifth on the balance beam and 11th on the floor exercise at the Winter Cup in Indianapolis. The meet was Hernandez’s first event in more than 4 1/2 years. Hernandez says her return was a reward in itself and added she’s got work to do if she wants to make a second trip to the Olympics. Jordan Chiles finished with the top all-around score, putting her in the mix to make the Olympic team.