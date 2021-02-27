Avalanche beat Coyotes 6-2, sweep 2-game series

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jacob MacDonald broke a tie with his first goal of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 on Saturday night to sweep the two-game, two-day series. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Joonas Donskoi, Tyson Jost and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare also scored, with the Avalanche striking four times in the third period. Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for the victory. Clayton Keller and Ilya Lyubushkin scored for Arizona, and Antti Raanta made 35 saves. Colorado won the opener 3-2 on Friday night. The Avs knocked the Coyotes out of the playoffs last season in five games.