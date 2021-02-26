Mickelson in contention in Champions event after mud birdie

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Mickelson made a birdie after hitting out of the mud on the par-5 15th hole during a 3-under 70 at the Cologuard Classic on Friday, putting him in contention for a third straight victory to open his PGA Tour Champions career. Mickelson was four shots behind Mike Weir, who had a bogey-free 66 in windy conditions at Tucson National. Scott Verplank holed out from a greenside bunker for birdie on the par-4 ninth to close out a 65. Mickelson is bidding to become the first player to win his first three starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour.