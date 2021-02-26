Skip to Content

Man accused in incapacitated woman’s rape contests evidence

AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — A nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility wants to throw out DNA evidence that authorities say connects him to the rape. Nathan Sutherland’s attorney said police didn’t get a warrant for his client’s DNA and instead relied on a court order with a lesser standard of proof to gather the evidence. Attorney Edwin Molina also said investigators made a misrepresentation when saying in a request for the order that dozens of male Hacienda Healthcare employees whose DNA was being sought had access to the victim. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Associated Press

