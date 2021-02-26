Man accused in incapacitated woman’s rape contests evidence

PHOENIX (AP) — A nurse charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman who later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care facility wants to throw out DNA evidence that authorities say connects him to the rape. Nathan Sutherland’s attorney said police didn’t get a warrant for his client’s DNA and instead relied on a court order with a lesser standard of proof to gather the evidence. Attorney Edwin Molina also said investigators made a misrepresentation when saying in a request for the order that dozens of male Hacienda Healthcare employees whose DNA was being sought had access to the victim. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined to comment.