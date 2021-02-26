AP names Anna Jo Bratton to post of US Enterprise Editor

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has named Anna Jo Bratton as U.S. Enterprise Editor on the news cooperative’s Global Enterprise Team. She will work with colleagues across the United States to produce high-impact journalism for U.S. and international audiences. Bratton in her new role will also identify and help manage a portfolio of collaborations with AP customers and nonprofit news organizations in the U.S. That effort seeks to produce unique stories that break news and amplify the strengths of participating organizations. The appointment was announced on Friday by AP global enterprise editor Marjorie Miller.