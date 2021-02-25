Fungo golf for Giants pitchers; fans for MLB spring games

San Francisco Giants pitchers turned batting practice into Fungo golf. There were no fans surrounding the Giants’ diamond course Thursday at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona. Those stands won’t be empty, or full, when spring training games start this weekend. Fans will be able to attend all games in Arizona and Florida at the 23 spring training ballparks. Seven of those stadiums host two teams. While there are wide variations depending on local ordinances, the average limited capacity will be about 20% — or about 2,000 fans.