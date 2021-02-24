Suns’ Booker replaces Lakers’ Davis in NBA All-Star Game

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was selected Wednesday to replace injured Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the NBA All-Star Game. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver choose Booker to take Davis’ spot a day after Booker was snubbed by league’s head coaches for a reserve spot in the March 7 game in Atlanta. Davis was voted in as a reserve. He’s sidelined by a strained right calf. Booker received his second straight All-Star selection, both as an injury replacement. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and shooting a career-high 50.1% from the field. Booker and fellow All-Star Chris Paul have helped Phoenix to a 20-10 record. The Suns last had two All-Stars in 2009-10 with Steve Nash and Amare Stoudemire.