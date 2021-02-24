DEA: Opioids in Yavapai County are top Arizona drug threat

PHOENIX (AP) — The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has designated the opioid epidemic in Yavapai County as the greatest drug threat to public health and safety in Arizona. The DEÁ’s Phoenix Field Division on Wednesday said the designation was made under a new national strategy allowing each DEA field division to select its own enforcement focus and to customize its plans accordingly. The DEA said that replaces a previous initiative aimed specifically at opioids nationwide. Cheri Oz is special agent in charge of the DEA’s Phoenix Field Division. She said opioids have ravaged Yavapai County and that the epidemic will get worse if nothing is done.