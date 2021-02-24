Coyotes rally from 3 down to beat Ducks 4-3 in shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak each scored in a shootout, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit for the second straight game to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3. Arizona came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Anaheim 4-3 in a testy, fight-filled game Monday night. The Ducks had a three-goal lead in the second period of the rematch on goals by Max Comtois, Max Jones and Josh Mahura. The Coyotes again revved it up late, pulling within 3-2 on goals by Tyler Pitlick and Jakob Chychrun less than two minutes apart in the third period. Phil Kessel tied it with 3:21 left in regulation