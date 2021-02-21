Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by an SUV in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a pedestrian has been fatally struck by an SUV in north Phoenix. They say officers responded to the scene just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead. The name, age and gender of the victim hasn’t been released yet. Police say the SUV’s driver remained at the scene and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the fatal crash. The name of the driver also has not been released yet.