UCLA rallies past Arizona State to give Cronin 400th victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark made his second free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining and UCLA rallied for a 80-79 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion to give coach Mick Cronin his 400th career win. The Clark free throw gave UCLA its first lead of the night. The Sun Devils led 77-70 with 3:57 remaining after Kimani Lawrence’s 3-point play but the Bruins rallied to with a 9-2 run, including a pair of Tyger Campbell free throws with 39.3 seconds to tie it at 79. The Bruins win ties them with Southern California atop the Pac-12 Conference as both have a 12-3 mark in league play. Cody Riley led UCLA with 17 points. Remy Martin led Arizona State with 25 points for his 11th career game with 25 or more.