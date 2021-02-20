Paul moves past Big O on NBA career assists list, Suns roll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Paul had six assists in the Phoenix Suns’ 128-97 romp over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night to pass Oscar Robertson for sixth place. Paul has 9,891 assists, four more than Robertson had in his Hall of Fame career. Devin Booker scored 23 points, hitting five of the Suns’ franchise-record 24 3-pointers. Mikal Bridges added 19 points, making 6 of 7 shots overall and 4 of 5 from long range. Cam Payne and Dario Saric also had 19 points, season highs for both, and Paul added 16. Phoenix won for the eighth time in nine games. Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 15 points.