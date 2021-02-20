Price, Posey, MLBers who opted out for virus excited for ’21

Sixteen months since his last competitive game, David Price is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s among the nearly 20 big leaguers who opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season that are returning to baseball this spring. Among the others are All-Stars like San Francisco’s Buster Posey, Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain and the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman. Players had several reasons for skipping 2020, but most had concerns about the effectiveness of MLB’s protocols for dealing with the pandemic. They’ve returned with confidence in the league’s safety guidelines and renewed motivation after a lost year.