Police: Couple found dead with their child had suicide pact

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Sierra Vista police say a married couple who were found dead in their Sierra Vista apartment along with their dead 5-month-old child apparently died in a suicide pact. Police identified the adults found dead Wednesday as 47-year-old Gerardo De La Torre and 30-year-old Raquel De La Santos De La Torre. The child’s name was not released. A police spokesman said police found a suicide note left by the couple and learned that the husband had cancer and had received an unfavorable prognosis from his doctor.