Skip to Content

Police: Couple found dead with their child had suicide pact

New
4:35 pm AP - Arizona News

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Sierra Vista police say a married couple who were found dead in their Sierra Vista apartment along with their dead 5-month-old child apparently died in a suicide pact. Police identified the adults found dead Wednesday as 47-year-old Gerardo De La Torre and 30-year-old Raquel De La Santos De La Torre. The child’s name was not released. A police spokesman said police found a suicide note left by the couple and learned that the husband had cancer and had received an unfavorable prognosis from his doctor. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content